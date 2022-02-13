Super Bowl 2022: Rams hold nerve to claim late 23-20 win over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams claimed a late touchdown to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals looked set to win their first Super Bowl - just two years after being the NFL's worst team.

But the Rams' star-studded roster produced when it mattered most, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading a game-winning 15-play drive.

With just 1:25 left, Cooper Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Rams their second NFL title.

Kupp was then named the game's Most Valuable Player, adding to the Offensive Player of the Year award he won last week.

With the game taking place at SoFi Stadium, the Rams are just the second team to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved the feat last year.

Victory vindicated the Rams' decision to return to Los Angeles from St Louis six years ago.

Although they reached the NFL's championship game at the end of their third season back in California, losing to the New England Patriots, they then traded away a flurry of future draft picks to rebuild their squad.

Built at a cost of $5bn by Rams and Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, the SoFi Stadium earned the right to stage the first Super Bowl in the LA region since 1993 and the Rams went all in to ensure they were part of the big show.

And the gamble paid off as they not only reached their fifth Super Bowl but delivered a Hollywood ending.

Comments

Join the conversation

103 comments

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 03:13

    Always good commenting on a Super Bowl on the BBC, mainly because the people who spend their time commenting on sports that they don’t like are asleep.

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 03:15

      Bigpad replied:
      Yes! Trolls mostly asleep, gearing up for tomorrow's HYS

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 03:19

    Been an amazing post season, capped off by a tense and close Superbowl.

    No horse in this race, but enjoyed the thrills Bengals have provided and wanted their fairytale to come true.

    But if Donald does retire, then this is his fairytale and fully deserving. Kupp was a superhero too.

    Great game!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 03:08

    Not convinced that it was a defensive hold on Kupp late on, then again perhaps the referees were evening things up after missing the facemask on Ramsey at the start of the second half.

    • Reply posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 03:13

      Crazy Jamie replied:
      Think that’s right. Not a hold, but a very obvious face mask missed. Evens out.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 03:12

    As a Bengals fan I'm F'ing gutted. However watching the interview with Stafford and his wife before hand it's hard to begrudge him this win. Hopefully a brighter future for Bengals than there has been in my life time. What a post season though. Every game full of action.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 04:05

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      in the Superbowl the Bengals can't win against a Joe nor can they win with a Joe. Better luck next season.

  • Comment posted by IB, today at 03:36

    So Eminem took that knee after all! The NFL can't tell him what to do 👌🏽

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 03:10

    Nothing worse than seeing a happy Stan Kroenke.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 03:13

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Agreed!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 03:09

    The Bengals had a good fairy tale run during the playoffs, just a shame it did not result in a deserved Superbowl win. Still their fans and city should be proud of this season and look forward to next season with confidence.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 03:07

    Congratulations to the Rams on winning their second Superbowl.
    The Rams won this game because of Matthew Strafford and the pass rush defense that kept Burrow from getting into rhythm. The run game was MIA for the Rams the entire game.

  • Comment posted by markmack, today at 03:59

    Missed the start of the second half, had to turn off that racket at half time that was meant to entertain

    • Reply posted by Moz, today at 04:08

      Moz replied:
      In a stadium in South Central LA did you expect Aled Jones?!

      Love Dre and gang

  • Comment posted by tjs, today at 03:25

    Stan Kronke the dullest man in sport. Now sell Arsenal to someone who cares.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 03:29

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Nearly as dull as the Glaziers

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 03:13

    Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp should share the MVP award. That Bengals drop on 3rd down near the end was huge and swung the momentum back.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 03:25

      Andrew replied:
      First dropped pass of his season..🙄

  • Comment posted by TonyH, today at 03:54

    To the footy fans who may be tempted to squawk about this sport being covered, 1) go back to your diving, whining cheats, they deserve you. 2) NFL introduced a replay system for contentious incidents about 30 years ago, and it works (NFL fans who see the VAR shambles don't know whether to laugh or cry). 3) NFL is exceptionally competitive, you can't predict the top half dozen teams every season.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 03:59

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      True, but you can predict the bottom three teams every season it seems - Lions, Jets and Jaguars.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 03:53

    This might also be erased.
    Summarising previous ones, the outcome was much closer than it should have been. Beckham injury caused a massive loss of concentration, but Stafford got it together.
    HT show was stunning - Dre and Snoop seem not to age! Eminem is obviously an outlier in the industry for being white; seemingly none of 100+ supporting performers was white.
    50 was out of breath after intro!

    • Reply posted by johnG, today at 04:02

      johnG replied:
      How diverse!

  • Comment posted by Platinumkid, today at 03:46

    This year's playoffs were one of the most interesting in a long time. Cudos to Rams winning it, with Higbee not playing and OBJ getting so unlucky in the most important game.

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 03:28

    Not a classic but enjoyed none the less.

    And great half time show 😎

    And don’t both commenting how you think its “rubbish” soccer fans!!

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 03:30

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Seen far better half time shows

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 03:27

    I think justice after the face mask wasn’t called on the bengals. Well done Kupp, Donald, Stafford and the Rams

  • Comment posted by Hmmm, today at 03:24

    Fantastic season with fitting finish. Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by JasonR, today at 03:24

    Nobody's talking about the half-time show? Yes, it was that bad.

    • Reply posted by Stulad, today at 03:39

      Stulad replied:
      Tell me you’re a Coldplay fan without telling me you’re a Coldplay fan.

      I hear, but if you don’t like 2001 god help you.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 04:03

    Does anyone know why (a presumably technical reason, unless they want the option of censorship) BBC 'live' coverage was half a minute behind Sky?

    I flicked to BBC during Sky adverts - and BBC actually had good guest pundits - and they were consistently way behind.

    Ironically the "no-ad" BBC also did cut away for adverts to advertise itself whilst Sky was showing live sport.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 04:10

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Likely so the BBC could catch any 'Wardrobe Malfunctions' or any undesirable mic communication before it accidently got aired.

  • Comment posted by DennisCooper, today at 04:01

    The only thing that was disappointing was the presenter, Efe Obada, having no charisma and coming across as not wanting to be there at all. Honestly, at times it was like an awkward teenager dragged to a family dinner.

