Super Bowl 2022: Rams hold nerve to claim late 23-20 win over Bengals
Last updated on .From the section American Football
The Los Angeles Rams claimed a late touchdown to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.
The Bengals looked set to win their first Super Bowl - just two years after being the NFL's worst team.
But the Rams' star-studded roster produced when it mattered most, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading a game-winning 15-play drive.
With just 1:25 left, Cooper Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Rams their second NFL title.
Kupp was then named the game's Most Valuable Player, adding to the Offensive Player of the Year award he won last week.
With the game taking place at SoFi Stadium, the Rams are just the second team to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved the feat last year.
Victory vindicated the Rams' decision to return to Los Angeles from St Louis six years ago.
Although they reached the NFL's championship game at the end of their third season back in California, losing to the New England Patriots, they then traded away a flurry of future draft picks to rebuild their squad.
Built at a cost of $5bn by Rams and Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, the SoFi Stadium earned the right to stage the first Super Bowl in the LA region since 1993 and the Rams went all in to ensure they were part of the big show.
And the gamble paid off as they not only reached their fifth Super Bowl but delivered a Hollywood ending.
No horse in this race, but enjoyed the thrills Bengals have provided and wanted their fairytale to come true.
But if Donald does retire, then this is his fairytale and fully deserving. Kupp was a superhero too.
Great game!
The Rams won this game because of Matthew Strafford and the pass rush defense that kept Burrow from getting into rhythm. The run game was MIA for the Rams the entire game.
Summarising previous ones, the outcome was much closer than it should have been. Beckham injury caused a massive loss of concentration, but Stafford got it together.
HT show was stunning - Dre and Snoop seem not to age! Eminem is obviously an outlier in the industry for being white; seemingly none of 100+ supporting performers was white.
50 was out of breath after intro!
And great half time show 😎
And don’t both commenting how you think its “rubbish” soccer fans!!
I flicked to BBC during Sky adverts - and BBC actually had good guest pundits - and they were consistently way behind.
Ironically the "no-ad" BBC also did cut away for adverts to advertise itself whilst Sky was showing live sport.