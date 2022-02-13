Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Los Angeles Rams claimed a late touchdown to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals looked set to win their first Super Bowl - just two years after being the NFL's worst team.

But the Rams' star-studded roster produced when it mattered most, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading a game-winning 15-play drive.

With just 1:25 left, Cooper Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Rams their second NFL title.

Kupp was then named the game's Most Valuable Player, adding to the Offensive Player of the Year award he won last week.

With the game taking place at SoFi Stadium, the Rams are just the second team to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved the feat last year.

Victory vindicated the Rams' decision to return to Los Angeles from St Louis six years ago.

Although they reached the NFL's championship game at the end of their third season back in California, losing to the New England Patriots, they then traded away a flurry of future draft picks to rebuild their squad.

Built at a cost of $5bn by Rams and Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, the SoFi Stadium earned the right to stage the first Super Bowl in the LA region since 1993 and the Rams went all in to ensure they were part of the big show.

And the gamble paid off as they not only reached their fifth Super Bowl but delivered a Hollywood ending.

