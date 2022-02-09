Last updated on .From the section American Football

Deshazor Everett (centre) has spent all seven seasons of his NFL career with Washington

Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal car crash.

His girlfriend, Olivia Peters, died from injuries sustained in a one-car accident on 23 December.

Everett was driving "over twice the posted 45mph speed limit just prior to the crash," according to police. external-link

The 29-year-old turned himself in after being served with a warrant and has been released on $10,000 bail.

Everett sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

"Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr Everett against these allegations," his attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, said in a statement.

"We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum."

Since coming into the NFL in 2015, Everett has played in 89 games for the Washington franchise, and last season played in all 14 games before the accident.

"We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation," the Commanders said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."