Question of Sport quiz: How will you get on in this week's quiz?
Last updated on .From the section American Football
This year's Super Bowl takes place on Sunday - and you'll be able to follow it live on the BBC across television, radio and on the website and app.
In the build-up to the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Question of Sport team have put together a selection of questions to really test your knowledge.
This week's Question of Sport is an oval-ball special, with NFL and rugby union locking horns. Representing the NFL alongside Sam Quek are Osi Umenyiora and Nat Coombs, with Ugo Monye, Emily Scarratt and Wayne Barnes in rugby union's corner. The NFL v rugby union special, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, airs on Friday at 19:30 BST on BBC One.
- 'It belongs to all of us': Join us in celebrating 100 years of informing, educating and entertaining
- From Sheffield to the Beijing mountains: Follow a group of Team GB freestylers in their preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics