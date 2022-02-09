Last updated on .From the section American Football

This year's Super Bowl takes place on Sunday - and you'll be able to follow it live on the BBC across television, radio and on the website and app.

In the build-up to the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Question of Sport team have put together a selection of questions to really test your knowledge.

This week's Question of Sport is an oval-ball special, with NFL and rugby union locking horns. Representing the NFL alongside Sam Quek are Osi Umenyiora and Nat Coombs, with Ugo Monye, Emily Scarratt and Wayne Barnes in rugby union's corner. The NFL v rugby union special, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, airs on Friday at 19:30 BST on BBC One.