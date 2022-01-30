NFL AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals beat Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to reach Super Bowl

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments30

Ja'Marr Chase was a crucial outlet for Joe Burrow as the Bengals claimed a stunning victory
The Cincinnati Bengals produced a stunning comeback to upset the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 and book a first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Trailing 21-3, Cincinnati scored 21 unanswered points before the Chiefs landed a field goal as time expired.

But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was intercepted in overtime and Evan McPherson kicked Cincinnati to victory.

The San Francisco 49ers meet the Los Angeles Rams later on Sunday to decide Cincinnati's Super Bowl 56 opponents.

Defending AFC champions Kansas City were heavy favourites to book a third successive Super Bowl appearance and appeared to be cruising to victory when they opened up a daunting 18-point lead.

But the Bengals made a crucial stop just before half-time to limit their deficit, which quarterback Joe Burrow clawed back during the second half as his opposite number Mahomes began to go awry.

Before this season, Cincinnati - who were the worst team in the NFL two years ago with a 2-14 record - had not won a play-off game in 31 years but they have now won three in quick succession.

The classic game of two halves

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes reached 28 touchdown passes in NFL post-season games but it was not enough to reach a third straight Super Bowl

Only 15 months separate Burrow and Mahomes in age but the latter has already won two AFC titles and a Super Bowl, while this year has marked the Bengals quarterback's first post-season campaign.

That difference in experience appeared to be telling in the first half as Mahomes led the Chiefs to three touchdowns on their opening three drives as Burrow struggled to get a foothold.

A 10-yard pass to Tyreek Hill opened the scoring and although Cincinnati responded with a McPherson field goal, the Chiefs quickly added two more touchdowns.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was central to both, reeling in a 44-yard Mahomes pass on a drive that ended with a touchdown for tight end Travis Kelce before scoring himself with a smart catch from an improvised close-range bullet.

But AFC North champions Cincinnati have been arguably the NFL's most improved team this season, and Samaje Perine's 41-yard catch and run reduced their deficit to 11 points.

The game turned on the brink of half-time as, with five seconds remaining, Kansas City turned down the chance of a close-range field goal to go for a touchdown and Hill was tackled short of the line.

That decision proved costly as Kansas City were unable to regain the momentum after the interval with the previously-unflappable Mahomes coming under regular pressure.

McPherson hit another field goal and, after Mahomes was picked off by BJ Hill, Cincinnati levelled as Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a touchdown and Trent Taylor for a two-point conversion.

McPherson converted a 52-yard kick to give the Bengals the lead for the first time but Mahomes recovered his composure to lead a solid Chiefs drive that ended with Harrison Butker's last-second 44-yard field goal.

Butker had forced overtime the previous week as Kansas City edged out the Buffalo Bills in overtime but there was to be no repeat as Mahomes was picked off by Vonn Bell when throwing downfield.

Rookie kicker McPherson, just as he had in the Bengals' previous post-season wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, proved the hero by kicking the decisive field goal from 31 yards.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 00:29

    Wooooooow... I was listening up to the half time break, and they were saying a couple of key decisions would have a huge impact.

    Went off to do other things, and come back to find this! 😲

    Well played Cinci, never saw this one coming. Let's hope the 9ers can provide a second upset too!

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 00:28

    Chiefs got cocky by not kicking that FG before the half. Then they added to it by not turning up on Offense in 2nd half. Bengals deserved that win. 👏

  • Comment posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 00:27

    Congratulations to the Bengals.

    I did not see that coming.

    You could say that about the playoff results this season.

    Absolutely incredible.

    And still more to come.

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, today at 00:24

    Dont worry, that big crash you heard
    was only Mahomes and his chiefs coming down to earth. Great job Bengals.

  • Comment posted by McTavish, today at 00:23

    Burrows deserves a lot of credit. Of course he does. But the Bengals' defense in 2nd half was superb and made it possible.

  • Comment posted by uk2ak, today at 00:22

    Gave my 6yr old son 1st choice on who would win this, he went with the Bengals. I was 80% certain I was winning $1 off him. The boy's sensible though as I offered him double or quits on 49ers rams game, and he said nope I'll quit why ahead. Lol. Go 49ers!!

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 00:22

    Been a Bengals fan since about 96 and it's taken a long time to see them finally do something. Can't wait for the SUPERBOWL!!!! Let's go Joe!!!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:25

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Considering Bengals have been twice beaten in a Superbowl by a Joe, hope this time another Joe can win it for them.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 00:21

    Great win Bengals, now hope it is third time lucky for you. Got to feel for KC and Andy Reed he has lost another championship game, how many is that now? I believe at least 6.

  • Comment posted by yellownevertrumper, today at 00:18

    All on Mahomes. When he gets out of the pocket too early he ends up doing what he did today. Same as early in the season. Not enough patience

  • Comment posted by 1963tiger, today at 00:15

    2022 the year of the tigers?

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:25

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Bengals have the 'eye of a tiger'.

  • Comment posted by andybe18, today at 00:10

    Great victory for the Bengals and continues a great post season series of games. You have to question Andy Reid though - perhaps has been shown up as over reliant on Mahomes brilliance for too long. Last year's Superbowl and this game shows Mahomes can't always bail them out.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 00:06

    That decision before half-time not to take 3 points cost KC the game. Great QB that Mahomes is, his cockiness tonight cost his team big time!

    • Reply posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 00:29

      THE CLUDGIE 77 replied:
      That will be talked about it.

      A decision that proved very costly.

  • Comment posted by turney, today at 00:06

    chiefs took them too lightly 2nd half and mahomes fell off a cliff

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 00:28

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Bit like the last Superbowl.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 00:04

    Brilliant Bengals. I got this wrong as I thought the Chiefs would’ve beaten the Bengals with relative ease and it seemed like that at HT. Could Bengals win Superbowl?

    • Reply posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 00:29

      THE CLUDGIE 77 replied:
      I agree.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 00:04

    What a turnaround of fortunes. The last time the Bengals were in the play offs texts didn't exist and in the 2019 season they had a 2 - 14 record. Now the Superbowl beckons. Gotta love sport!!

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 00:04

    That was magic.
    It’s been a long long time - Go Bengals !!!

  • Comment posted by on vacation, today at 00:02

    it's a day of amazing comebacks - first Nadal, now the Bengals - great day of sport :)

    • Reply posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 00:30

      THE CLUDGIE 77 replied:
      Tell me about.

      I'm still getting over the Nadal win.

      Maybe he inspired the Bengals.

  • Comment posted by twonkers, today at 00:01

    Incredible. Mahomes capitulated but Bengals never quit. 21-3 down Ozumah going off I thought it was done. Bengals fan in my 40s. Who Dey?!!!!

  • Comment posted by Billinho, today at 00:00

    😮🐅🏈🤯😄 What's the betting it'll be another Bengals 49ers Super Bowl?

    • Reply posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 00:31

      THE CLUDGIE 77 replied:
      I'll go Rams.

  • Comment posted by brt123, at 23:58 30 Jan

    Did not see that one coming!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:33

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Bet you said the same thing last weekend when the Bengals beat the Titans.

