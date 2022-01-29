Tom Brady: NFL great retires after winning seven Super Bowls
Last updated on .From the section American Football
Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history, has retired aged 44.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won seven Super Bowls in an astonishing career spanning 22 seasons.
He won six of those titles with New England Patriots, where he spent 20 years, before his final Super Bowl triumph with the Buccaneers last year.
Brady is a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP.
More to follow.
And before you post “no one cares about American Football” just remember that they sell out Wembley everyone they’re here and have great viewing figures on Sky
What a player 22 years 7 super bowl wins a real legend.
Thanks Tom for all the memories I will miss you.