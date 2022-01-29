Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history, has retired aged 44.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won seven Super Bowls in an astonishing career spanning 22 seasons.

He won six of those titles with New England Patriots, where he spent 20 years, before his final Super Bowl triumph with the Buccaneers last year.

Brady is a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP.

More to follow.