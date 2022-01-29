Tom Brady: NFL great retires after winning seven Super Bowls

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments114

Breaking news

Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history, has retired aged 44.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won seven Super Bowls in an astonishing career spanning 22 seasons.

He won six of those titles with New England Patriots, where he spent 20 years, before his final Super Bowl triumph with the Buccaneers last year.

Brady is a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP.

More to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by Rondowriter, today at 20:18

    I think that this is one occasion where we can all agree that this is the GOAT in his sport.

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 20:20

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Nobody can argue against you.

  • Comment posted by jabbawockee, today at 20:24

    Anyone who can play this sport when they are 44 deserve all the accolades - winning x7 superbowls is as good as it gets, top GOAT!

  • Comment posted by stavros74, today at 20:20

    Won more super bowls than any team in history! A bona fide legend and it’s been a privilege to witness true greatness

  • Comment posted by Dombo, today at 20:26

    As a 49ers fan, and a big fan of Joe Montana, it pains me to say it, but Brady is the GOAT. The comeback against the Falcons was simply incredible. Will to win and keep going beyond the age of 40. Incredible.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 20:24

    What a player ,what an amazing career , the comeback in 2017 in the Superbowlm against Atlanta Falcons was one of a kind . 7 Super Bowl wins ,can’t see that record ever ever ever getting besting or even close to it ! And he is married to that Super Bowl so,e guys get all the luck . Well done Tom fantastic player .

  • Comment posted by timncfc, today at 20:23

    What a career. It’s going to be very weird watching the NFL without its greatest player of all time or pantomime villain depending on who you support. The longevity is what’s most crazy to me

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 20:22

    The GOAT. Not naturally gifted at the game. Worked and worked and worked to be the best. Going out at the top.

    And before you post “no one cares about American Football” just remember that they sell out Wembley everyone they’re here and have great viewing figures on Sky

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 20:31

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by anon, today at 20:21

    Thanks for everything, Tom. You are now, always, and forever, the greatest.

  • Comment posted by Jim M, today at 20:24

    What a player and career. Even folks who aren't fans can appreciate he's the best ever

  • Comment posted by Mikelink, today at 20:23

    Really thought he was going to do it again during that nearly comeback against against Rams. What a career and what a player he was.

  • Comment posted by PaxmanMustStay, today at 20:28

    Brilliant. Beyond brilliant. Enjoy your retirement well deserved

  • Comment posted by Mark Delaney, today at 20:21

    Incredible achiever

  • Comment posted by Jumbo, today at 20:21

    Just one of best of all time.

    • Reply posted by johnyboy0, today at 20:23

      johnyboy0 replied:
      Thé best

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 20:20

    Go well TB wow at 44 he still had loads to offer, great NFL player

  • Comment posted by Disgusted of Essex, today at 20:29

    What can you say about the GOAT!
    What a player 22 years 7 super bowl wins a real legend.
    Thanks Tom for all the memories I will miss you.

  • Comment posted by Gurner, today at 20:29

    Legend 🏈😎

  • Comment posted by turtlrock, today at 20:24

    Great guy and player the sport will miss him

  • Comment posted by Kiwi Cricket Tragic, today at 20:22

    Legend. From one of the last picks in the draft to the first pick on an all-time starting line up.

  • Comment posted by Toffeessupporter, today at 20:22

    Legend

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 20:22

    One of the all time greats, in any sport. Absolute Legend

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport