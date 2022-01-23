Last updated on .From the section American Football

Kendall Blanton scored the first of three touchdowns for the Rams, before the Bucs scored 24 unanswered points

NFL play-offs on the BBC: Divisional round Live coverage: Follow live text and in-play clips of the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights: Watch NFL This Week from Tuesday on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online.

The Los Angeles Rams ended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hopes of back-to-back Super Bowl wins with a stunning victory in the NFL play-offs.

The Rams led 27-3 in the third quarter before seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady led a thrilling fightback.

The defending champions levelled with 42 seconds left but a field goal saw the Rams win it 30-27 at the death.

The first three games of the divisional round have all been won by the visitors with a field goal as time expired.

The Rams will now host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

Last year the Bucs became the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their own stadium, and the Rams are now one win from repeating the feat as Super Bowl 56 will be staged at SoFi Stadium on 13 February.

More to follow.