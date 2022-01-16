Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tom Brady completed 29 of 37 passes, for two touchdowns and 271 yards

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stayed on course for back-to-back Super Bowls with a dominant 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Eagles led the league for rushing yards but were stifled by the Bucs, led superbly by quarterback Tom Brady.

Two early touchdowns saw the reigning NFL champions lead 17-0 at half-time.

Brady then passed for two touchdowns in the third quarter to ensure the Bucs cruised into week two of the play-offs, before two late scores by the Eagles.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady, 44, led two drives of at least 70 yards in the first quarter, which were capped by rushing touchdowns for Giovani Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

The hosts extended their lead with a field goal before Brady found Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans in the end zone in the third quarter, either side of Jalen Hurts' second interception of the game.

After being shut out for the first three quarters, Boston Scott got Philadelphia on the board by rushing for a 34-yard touchdown while quarterback Hurts found Kenneth Gainwell for another score to add some respectability to the scoreline.

But Tampa Bay were never troubled and as this season's second seed in the NFC Conference, they are guaranteed another home game during next week's divisional round.