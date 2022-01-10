Last updated on .From the section American Football

Brian Flores (left), Mike Zimmer (centre) and Matt Nagy paid the price for disappointing NFL campaigns by their teams

Three NFL coaches have lost their jobs on a day known as 'Black Monday' because of it's history of sackings.

Miami Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings sacked head coach Mike Zimmer and Chicago Bears fired Matt Nagy after all three teams missed out on the play-offs.

The Vikings and Bears also relieved respective general managers Rick Spielman and Ryan Pace of their duties.

'Black Monday' is the day after the final match of the NFL regular season, when owners traditionally sack coaches and general managers of underperforming teams. The term was first used in the late 1990s external-link by newspapers in the United States.

"After evaluating where we are as an organisation, and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organisation weren't functioning at a level I want it to be," said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

"[But] I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022."

The Vikings, who appointed Zimmer in 2014, have missed the play-offs in three of the past four years.

"While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships," said Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf.

The trio of coach departures came a day after the Denver Broncos parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio.