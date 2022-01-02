Last updated on .From the section American Football

Brown had made 26 yards in the game before he left it prematurely

Antonio Brown has left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after dramatically walking out of their game at the New York Jets.

The 33-year-old wide receiver stripped off his jersey and pads, gestured to the crowd and walked back to the locker room midway through the third quarter.

Brown was apparently angered by a conversation with one of the team staff, while on the sidelines.

"He is no longer a Buc," said Tampa head coach Bruce Arians after the game, which his team won 28-24.

"That is the end of the story, Let's talk about the guys who went out there and won the game."

Arians later told Fox Sports that he twice told Brown to enter the game and the 12-year veteran refused, so Arians told him to "get out".

The Bucs, who were trailing 24-10 at the time of Brown's walk-off, triumphed after quarterback Tom Brady led a game-winning drive in the final minute. The victory moved them to 12-4 for the season - they have already qualified for the play-offs as NFC South winners.

Brown, who helped the Bucs win Super Bowl 55 last year, had three receptions for 26 yards at the time he left the field.

He has 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

A seven-time Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown has had a chequered career.

He was released by New England Patriots in 2019 after one game amid allegations of sexual misconduct and threatening text messages.

He was suspended for the first half of the 2020 season after facing assault and burglary charges and was suspended for three games in December for misrepresenting a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.