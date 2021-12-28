NFL: Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints with dominant defence

Last updated on .From the section American Football

Nik Needham
Nik Needham scored Miami's first touchdown

The Miami Dolphins dominated defensively to win their seventh game in a row with a 20-3 victory at the depleted New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Ian Book made his NFL debut, with New Orleans missing 22 players because of Covid-19 protocols, and struggled against Miami's defence.

Book was intercepted twice - the first interception leading to Miami's first touchdown - and sacked eight times.

It was the Miami's defence first eight-sack game since 2012.

Book's first interception was a deflection by Andrew van Ginkel that Nik Needham grabbed and ran 28 yards to give Miami a 7-0 lead.

The sides traded field goals before Jaylen Waddle scored a third-quarter touchdown and Jason Sanders added another kick to complete a comfortable victory.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured