Jonathan Allen (left) and Daron Payne (right) previously played college football together at Alabama

Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen threw a punch at team-mate Daron Payne on the bench during a 56-14 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys.

With Washington trailing 28-7 in the second quarter, tensions began to rise between the former Alabama team-mates.

A heated conversation led to Payne poking Allen on the side of his head, before Allen swatted Payne's hand way and aimed a punch at his face.

"Emotions are high, things happen," Allen said after the game.

"I don't think it takes a rocket scientist if you look at how that game went."

Other Washington defensive players intervened to stop the incident, which Payne described after as "wrong place, wrong time".

"You got brothers? You guys fight, right?" Payne asked reporters. "It's all good."

Washington coach Ron Rivera said there would be no punishment for either player, adding: "I've talked with them and as far as I'm concerned, that's where it's going to stay. What my players say to me is really nobody's business."

Washington have lost their last three games in a row, taking their total defeats this season to nine - the fifth campaign in a row they have lost more games than they have won.