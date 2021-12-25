Last updated on .From the section American Football

Rodgers was Favre's back-up from 2005-07

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the Green Bay Packers' all-time leader for passing touchdowns with his 443rd scoring pass on Saturday.

The record came with an 11-yard pass to Allen Lazard with just over five minutes left in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns.

It saw him move past the legendary Brett Favre in the team records.

Rodgers, 38, went on to complete 24 of 34 passes for 202 yards and three scores in the 24-22 win.

"I'm very fortunate to have played with the guys I played with and to be coached by the men I was coached by over the years," he said.

Rodgers, who has now thrown 444 touchdown passes, set the record in his 17th season and 211th game in Green Bay, while Favre set the previous Packers record in 16 seasons over 255 games.

Tom Brady holds the record for the most touchdown passes, having thrown 617 for the New England Patriots and his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The victory saw the Packers improve to 12-3 and stay in control in the race for the top seed in the NFC play-offs.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals failed to clinch a play-off berth for the third week in a row, falling 22-16 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards for the Colts, who have won three straight games and six of their last seven.