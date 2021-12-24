Last updated on .From the section American Football

Deshazor Everett joined the NFL in 2015

Washington Football Team have said player Deshazor Everett is in hospital with "serious but not life-threatening injuries" after being involved in a car accident in which a passenger died.

The incident happened in Loudoun County, Virginia on Thursday night.

Everett, 29, a strong safety, joined the team from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy" Washington said.

In a statement, the NFL side added: external-link "We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett.

"A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.

"Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our team has alerted the league and office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information."