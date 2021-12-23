Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Tennessee Titans moved closer to the AFC South title after a dramatic win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Randy Bullock's 44-yard field goal with four seconds left gave the Titans a 20-17 victory after they had trailed 10-0 following Jeff Wilson's touchdown and Robbie Gould's first-half field goal.

A 38-yard Bullock field goal and D'Onta Foreman's touchdown made it 10-10.

An AJ Brown touchdown took the Titans ahead but Brandon Aiyuk levelled for the 49ers, before Bullock's field goal.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had thrown for just 40 yards in the first half but improved after the break to finish with 209 yards and a touchdown pass.

The victory means the Titans (10-5) are one win away from securing their second-straight AFC South title, and can achieve it early if the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) lose to the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) on 25 December.

The 49ers, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in February 2020, have won eight and lost seven matches this season and are third in the NFC West but can still make the play-offs.