Jonathan Taylor scored a 67-yard touchdown as the Indianapolis Colts ended the New England Patriots seven-game winning streak.

The Patriots did not score in the first three quarters but fought back in the fourth with two touchdowns and a field goal to get within three points.

Taylor's score ended the Patriots' hopes with the Colts winning 27-17.

The Colts move to 8-6 for the season while the Patriots fall to 9-5 and are no longer the AFC top seeds.

The Kansas City Chiefs, on 10-4, hold that position but will be overtaken by the Tennessee Titans later on Sunday if they win at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts have three games left of the regular season and next play on Christmas Day against the Arizona Cardinals, who are 10-3 going into their week 15 match at the Detroit Lions.

Chants of "MVP" [most valuable player] rang out at the Lucas Oil Stadium but the 22-year-old brushed off the praise and said he's focused on helping his team get to the play-offs.

"It's just a blessing that people feel as though my name should be in that conversation," Taylor told NFL Network.

"The only thing that's on my mind is to continuously be available for my team each and every single week. Because it's going to take our best every week in order to win these games."