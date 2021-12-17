Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens in their previous game

The National Football League has postponed three games this weekend because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

It is the first time this season fixtures have had to be rescheduled because of the virus.

The games to be moved are Cleveland Browns-Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice," the NFL said.

"We are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league."

The Cleveland Browns were set to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday but will now host the game on Monday.

Cleveland have placed about 20 players on the reserve/Covid-19 list this week.

"Although we are unable to disclose specifics, we are fortunate that every member of our organization who has recently tested positive was vaccinated, the majority of which are currently asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms," the Browns said in a statement.

The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles games were both set to take place on Sunday but will now go ahead on Tuesday.