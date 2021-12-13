Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time completions leader

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady overhauled Drew Brees' career completions record and recorded his 700th touchdown pass with a game-winner in overtime against the Buffalo Bills.

The Buccaneers led 24-3 at half-time, but the Bills scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take the game into overtime.

Brady's 58-yard pass to Breshad Perriman won it 33-27 for Tampa Bay.

The 44-year-old quarterback now has 7,156 career completions to his name.

Brady needed 18 completions to pass Drew Brees' NFL record on the night and his decisive overtime pass was his 31st of the game.

He already holds the record for most career passing yards, most career wins and most Super Bowl victories, picking up his seventh title - and fifth Super Bowl MVP honours - at home in February.

"It was pretty cool. I'd rather it not come down to that, but in the end they all count the same," Brady said.

The win for the defending Super Bowl champions moved them to 10-3 for the season and they need only one more victory to win the NFC South and secure a play-off berth.