Demaryius Thomas with his mother and father after success at Super Bowl 50 in 2015

The Denver Broncos paid tribute to "one of the greatest players in franchise history" following the death of Super Bowl winner Demaryius Thomas, aged 33.

Thomas was found dead at his home in Georgia on Thursday, with investigators stating "preliminary information" was that he died "from a medical issue".

Thomas, who retired in June, won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015.

"DT was beloved by our entire organisation, his team-mates, coaches, and our fans," said the Broncos

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing.

"During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50.

"His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community.

"DT loved giving back — especially spending time with children — and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him."

Thomas holds holds Broncos records for the most receiving yards in a season (1,619), the most receiving yards in a game (226) and the most touchdown receptions in a season (14).

The 2010 NFL draft pick, who also played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets, would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

Following his death, police said: "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise."

Seattle Seahawks quarter-back Russell Wilson tweeted Thomas was a "young legend", while the NFL said his death was a "tragic loss".