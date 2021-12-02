Last updated on .From the section American Football

Antonio Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won the Super Bowl in his first season with Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of three players to be disciplined for misrepresenting their Covid-19 vaccination status.

The 33-year-old, who helped the Bucs win Super Bowl 55 in February, has been suspended for three games.

Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III, who was waived by the Bucs in August, have been handed the same sanction.

All three players have waived their right of appeal, the NFL said.

A seven-time Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown went on to play only one game across stints with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019.

He served an eight-game suspension for "multiple violations" of the league's personal conduct policy before joining Tampa Bay in October 2020.

Brown, who has been sidelined with injury since October, and Edwards will be eligible to return for the Bucs on 26 December, when the current NFC South leaders visit the Carolina Panthers.

If re-signed by a club, Franklin will be ineligible for his next three games.

The NFL Players Association represented the players during a joint NFL-NFLPA review into the allegations, which found the trio had violated the protocols.

"The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority," the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement.

"The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasise the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL."