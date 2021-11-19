Last updated on .From the section American Football

Mac Jones was a first-round draft pick by the Patriots earlier this year

The New England Patriots extended their winning run to five games with a 25-0 victory over hosts the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Mac Jones passed for 207 yards and Nick Folk kicked four field goals, as the Falcons failed to score at home for the first time since 1988.

Kyle van Noy intercepted a pass from Falcons back-up quarterback Josh Rosen and returned it for a touchdown to cap the win for the Patriots.

"I think it was a good team win," said Jones, who completed 22 of 26 passes.

"The defence stepped up and played really well."

The Falcons failed to score a touchdown for the second consecutive game, and defeat marked their seventh straight loss to the Patriots, who have won seven and lost four of their regular season games.

The Patriots' defence has conceded only 13 points in their last three games.