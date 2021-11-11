Last updated on .From the section American Football

Xavien Howard (left) forced a fumble from Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins before recovering the loose ball and returning it for a touchdown

Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to help the Miami Dolphins to a 22-10 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

The Miami cornerback ran the ball back 49 yards to give the Dolphins a 15-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens, who came in with a 6-2 record, replied with a Mark Andrews touchdown with 4:12 remaining.

But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scored on a one-yard run to secure a second straight win as Miami improved to 3-7.

The second-year quarterback, who missed last week's win over the Houston Texans with a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand, entered the game after Jacoby Brissett injured his right knee early in the third quarter.

Brissett had completed 11 of 23 passes for 156 yards, before Tagovailoa made eight of 13 for 158 to steer the Dolphins to victory.

Miami were also indebted to offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who recovered two fumbles by his own quarterback.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been tipped to be this season's most valuable player and completed 26 of 43 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown.

But the 2019 MVP, 24, ran for just 39 yards and was sacked four times, before throwing an interception with 43 seconds left.

