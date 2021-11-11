Last updated on .From the section American Football

Carolina Panthers made Cam Newton the top overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers have re-signed quarterback Cam Newton 18 months after he was released by the club.

The former NFL most valuable player was a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots before the start of the season.

The 32-year-old spent nine seasons with the Panthers and led them to the 2016 Super Bowl before his release.

His return comes as starting quarterback Sam Darnold faces four to six weeks out with a shoulder injury.

Newton has 139 NFL starts and is the competition's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 70, including 12 for the Patriots last year in 15 starts.

He replaced Tom Brady at the Patriots in 2020, but he had a mixed debut season and never quite found form.