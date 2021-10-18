Last updated on .From the section American Football

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught the game-winning touchdown pass

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers both snatched overtime wins in week six of the NFL season.

Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown as the Cowboys beat the New England Patriots 35-29.

And Chris Boswell's late 37-yard field goal secured a dramatic 23-20 victory for the Steelers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle's Darrell Taylor was taken off on a stretcher with a neck injury, but initial CT scans were "clear".

The Steelers moved to 3-3 for the season with victory over a Seahawks side missing injured quarterback Russell Wilson.

The game's decisive play came when TJ Watt sacked Geno Smith, and Boswell fired over the field goal with two minutes 50 seconds remaining in overtime.

Seahawks defensive end Taylor had earlier been taken off after smashing his helmet against team-mate Al Woods while tackling Najee Harris.

He was taken to hospital but coach Pete Carroll said initial scans were "clear" and that Taylor had movement in his extremities.

"There's more tests to be done and stuff like that, but we're thrilled about that news," Carroll said.

"He wanted to get up, they just wouldn't let him do it because they had to do all the secure methods to take care of him and all that. Man, he didn't want any part of that."

Elsewhere, the Cowboys moved to 5-1 for the season as they recorded their fifth straight win since losing 31-29 at Tampa Bay on the opening night.

Quarterback Prescott strained his right calf as he threw the decisive touchdown pass to Lamb.

"It was a little pain but I would've been able to keep going," Prescott said.

"It's something that we'll check out, but I could've kept playing if I had to. I'll be fine."

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Cleveland Browns 37-14 to remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL and the Las Vegas Raiders saw off the Denver Broncos 34-24.