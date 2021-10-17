Last updated on .From the section American Football

Trevor Lawrence celebrated the first win of what could be a glittering NFL career after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins in a thrilling finish in London.

Lawrence was the number one pick in this year's draft after being hailed as the best quarterback of his generation, but the Jaguars came into the game with an 0-5 record.

And they twice had to come from behind, levelling it up at 20-20 with a 54-yard field goal with 3:45 on the clock.

A crowd of 60,784 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looked set to be treated to overtime, with the Jaguars in fourth and eight with five seconds left.

But they ran the play, made first down, called a time-out with one second left and Matthew Wright kicked another field goal - this time from 53 yards - to clinch a vital victory.

More to follow.