Trevor Lawrence celebrated the first win of what could be a glittering NFL career after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins in a thrilling finish in London.

Lawrence was the number one pick in this year's draft after being hailed as the best quarterback of his generation, but the Jaguars came into the game with an 0-5 record.

And they twice had to come from behind, levelling it up at 20-20 with a 54-yard field goal with 3:45 on the clock.

A crowd of 60,784 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looked set to be treated to overtime, with the Jaguars in fourth and eight with five seconds left.

But they ran the play, made first down, called a timeout with one second left and Matthew Wright kicked another field goal - this time from 53 yards - to clinch a vital victory.

With Jacksonville's previous win having come in 2020's season opener, it halted a 20-game losing streak, which was the second-longest in the Super Bowl era.

It also gave under-pressure coach Urban Meyer his first NFL win after Jaguars owner Shahid Khan said he had to "regain our trust and respect" after "inexcusable" conduct in videos that went viral external-link earlier this month.

This was the 30th regular-season game in London since the NFL's international series began in 2007, and it was arguably the best yet.

Lawrence and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa both needed a win for different reasons and the young quarterbacks showed maturity which belied their tender years, especially in that gripping finale.

Tagovailoa, who returned from three weeks out with cracked ribs, found Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown on the opening drive as Miami went into a 13-3 lead.

Lawrence then managed to get the Jacksonville offence going, with the Jaguars charging in front with touchdowns from Marvin Jones and James Robinson either side of half-time.

Tagovailoa, the number five draft pick in 2020, found Waddle for his second touchdown to put the Dolphins back in front in the fourth quarter and set up that grandstand finish.

