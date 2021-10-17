NFL London: Jacksonville Jaguars beat Miami Dolphins 23-20 in thriller

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Trevor Lawrence celebrated the first win of what could be a glittering NFL career after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins in a thrilling finish in London.

Lawrence was the number one pick in this year's draft after being hailed as the best quarterback of his generation, but the Jaguars came into the game with an 0-5 record.

And they twice had to come from behind, levelling it up at 20-20 with a 54-yard field goal with 3:45 on the clock.

A crowd of 60,784 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looked set to be treated to overtime, with the Jaguars in fourth and eight with five seconds left.

But they ran the play, made first down, called a timeout with one second left and Matthew Wright kicked another field goal - this time from 53 yards - to clinch a vital victory.

With Jacksonville's previous win having come in 2020's season opener, it halted a 20-game losing streak, which was the second-longest in the Super Bowl era.

It also gave under-pressure coach Urban Meyer his first NFL win after Jaguars owner Shahid Khan said he had to "regain our trust and respect" after "inexcusable" conduct in videos that went viralexternal-link earlier this month.

This was the 30th regular-season game in London since the NFL's international series began in 2007, and it was arguably the best yet.

Lawrence and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa both needed a win for different reasons and the young quarterbacks showed maturity which belied their tender years, especially in that gripping finale.

Tagovailoa, who returned from three weeks out with cracked ribs, found Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown on the opening drive as Miami went into a 13-3 lead.

Lawrence then managed to get the Jacksonville offence going, with the Jaguars charging in front with touchdowns from Marvin Jones and James Robinson either side of half-time.

Tagovailoa, the number five draft pick in 2020, found Waddle for his second touchdown to put the Dolphins back in front in the fourth quarter and set up that grandstand finish.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Tosh, today at 19:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by peterwinchester, today at 18:54

    On the way home after a thriller. Great stadium and atmosphere, two struggling teams going for the win made it a thriller all the way.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 18:54

    Miami Dolphins (my team for 40 years) are an absolute joke !!!

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:39

    Not a great fan of the game as the stop start but did watch some of it.

    The last few minutes vital and what excellent Kicks were made firstly to tie the game then win it.

  • Comment posted by PushPineapple, today at 18:33

    HYS on this but not on the main news headline 🤔

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 18:40

      jmw replied:
      Plenty of other forums where you can comment on the news headlines. This is a HYS on American Football, nothing more, nothing less Yes an awful thing has happened, but life does carry on, in defiance of those who don't want it to.

  • Comment posted by Hello, today at 18:29

    Cracking game!
    Two poor teams maybe but couldnt fault their efforts.
    Lots to enjoy incl a last second winner! 👏

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 18:29

    399 days since their last win abs what a way to do so with a kicker only signed yesterday

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 18:29

    You have to be committed to follow this game.Over 3 hours to conclude a sixty minute match on top of which the actual ball is probably only in play for 15 minutes over the whole match.

    • Reply posted by Bear, today at 18:54

      Bear replied:
      Maybe you should be on a different forum, talking about another type of sport.

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 18:27

    Not the best four teams, but still great to have the NFL back in London. Very much missed it last year.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 18:27

    Why do they never touch the ball down after going over the try line? Don't they know how to score tries?

    • Reply posted by Bear, today at 18:54

      Bear replied:
      Try watching rugby instead, this is American football

  • Comment posted by And our Survey said, today at 18:22

    Play Football!

    Ok then, put it on the ground and dribble with it or pass it.

    • Reply posted by And our Survey said, today at 18:23

      And our Survey said replied:
      I didn't see any evidence of Football in this game.

  • Comment posted by aarddave, today at 18:14

    No one is better at pulling out a last second defeat from the jaws of victory than the current Dolphins.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 18:13

    Two poor teams, but closely matched and made for a thrilling finish.

    Although part of me wanted it to go to overtime. Give us London fans more action.

  • Comment posted by thetruthis, today at 18:11

    Great play call at the end there to get a first down, time out and then kick the field goal.
    Good luck to the Jags for the season.

