Brady become the NFL's all-time leading passer in early October

Quarterback Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady hurt his right thumb during Tampa's win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

However, he was not hampered by the injury during Thursday's road game and said afterwards that his thumb felt "great".

Running back Leonard Fournette ran for two touchdowns to secure Tampa's third-straight win as they moved to 5-1.

Former New England Patriots star Brady became the NFL's leading passer earlier this month when he surpassed the 80,358-yard milestone set by Drew Brees.

Against the Eagles, the 44-year-old connected on 34 of 42 passes for 297 yards and an interception.

Defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay, who were already depleted with injuries, saw cornerback Richard Sherman depart in the first quarter with a hamstring problem.

OJ Howard and Antonio Brown caught scoring passes from Brady to give the visitors a 21-7 half-time lead.

Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts rallied his side, connecting on a five-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz before rushing for two touchdowns himself to cut the deficit to six points.

Brady responded with a drawn-out drive that included a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Brown, using up almost four minutes to put the game away.

Tampa Bay welcome the Chicago Bears next, while the Philadelphia Eagles - who are now 2-4 - head to Nevada to face the Las Vegas Raiders, with both games on Sunday, 24 October.