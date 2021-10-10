The Atlanta Falcons held on for a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets as the NFL made a jubilant return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Falcons were in control at half-time, with touchdowns from Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst helping them into a 20-3 lead.

Ty Johnson got into the end zone at the start of the second half to give the Jets hope, and they got within three points as they followed Michael Carter's touchdown with a two-point conversion.

The majority of a boisterous crowd of 60,589, relishing the NFL's return to London after the pandemic forced last season's international series to be cancelled, hoped for a field goal to take the game into overtime.

But Mike Davis ran in Atlanta's third touchdown of the day to ensure the Falcons, who have had a nasty knack of throwing away big leads, did not add another to the collection, improving to 2-3 for the season.

It also ensured rookie Pitts could celebrate a milestone day in his fledgling career. With the Falcons missing their top two receivers, Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson had to shoulder the offensive burden.

And Pitts, who became the highest drafted tight end in NFL history when Atlanta made him the fourth overall pick, stepped up to claim his first NFL touchdown.

The 21-year-old was named the game's star man after finishing with nine catches for a game-high 119 receiving yards, while Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the number two draft pick, failed to shine as his side slipped to 1-4.

Pitts already showing worth to Falcons

Both sides are rebuilding under first-year head coaches and Pitts, expected to be an early pick heading into the draft, was an early gift to Atlanta's new boss Arthur Smith and veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

Having previously been the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, Smith was expected to reboot the Falcons' offence and last week's loss to Washington, when they lost 34-30 despite leading 30-22 with four minutes left, whetted the appetite for London's fans.

They were denied the chance to witness Calvin Ridley in the flesh as the 26-year-old, who supplanted the since-departed Julio Jones as Atlanta's top wide receiver last season, did not travel "due to a personal matter".

Fellow receiver Russell Gage was also out so the Falcons feared the worst when Patterson, who scored three receiving touchdowns last week, came out of the game's opening drive to be assessed for a possible concussion.

Atlanta settled for a field goal and Patterson made an instant impact when given the all clear to return for the Falcons' second possession. The running back made a 16-yard catch to set up a two-yard score for Pitts on the next play, rounding off a 92-yard drive.

Ryan made another big pass to Pitts on their next drive, with a penalty nudging them into the red zone, and three plays later Ryan picked out Hurst down the middle to a cap a 77-yard drive with a 17-yard score.

If anyone would lose from there, it would be Atlanta, who famously let a 28-3 lead slip against the New England Patriots to lose Super Bowl 51.

The Jets rallied to make it a three-point game with nearly seven minutes left to play but Ryan, nicknamed 'Matty Ice', kept his cool on the next possession to seal victory.

He kicked it off with a 39-yard pass to Pitts before Davis wrapped up the 80-yard drive. Ryan finished with 342 passing yards to pass Eli Manning for eighth on the all-time list, and also reached 5,000 career pass completions.

