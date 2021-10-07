Last updated on .From the section American Football

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson could miss the first game of his 10-year career after being injured in a 26-17 home defeat by the Los Angeles Rams.

The 32-year-old quarterback sprained the middle finger on his throwing hand in the third quarter.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said: "We've got to figure it out. I wouldn't put any timeline on it right now."

The Rams improved to 4-1 in the NFC West, with quarterback Matthew Stafford passing for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson's streak of 149 consecutive regular-season starts - 165 including the post-season - is the longest run among active NFL quarterbacks.

He completed 11 of 16 passes for 152 yards with one touchdown and one interception while his back-up Gino Smith, who has not started a game since 2017 with the New York Giants, had 10 of 17 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Seattle are now 2-3 in the NFC West and their next game is at the Pittsburgh Steelers on 17 October.

Darrell Henderson rushed for a game-high 82 yards and a touchdown, which put the Rams in front for the first time after trailing 7-3 at half-time.

Stafford's 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee gave them breathing space before Smith threw his first touchdown pass since 2017, to DK Metcalf, to cut the deficit to 16-14.

After the Rams responded with a Sony Michel touchdown, a Seattle field goal made it 23-17.

The Seahawks got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining, but Smith's pass on the next play was intercepted by Rams safety Nick Scott.

Stafford finished with 25 completions from 37 passing attempts, hitting Robert Woods 12 times for 150 yards. The Rams remain second in the NFC West behind the Arizona Cardinals, the only team still unbeaten in the NFL.