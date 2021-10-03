Last updated on .From the section American Football

Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles

Tom Brady became the NFL's leading passer as he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory at his former side the New England Patriots.

The 44-year-old quarterback got the 68 yards he needed to pass the 80,358-yard milestone set by Drew Brees.

In all, Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards in the win.

There was late drama as New England almost took the lead with 55 seconds left only for Nick Folk's 56-yard field goal to come back off the post.

Brady helped the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins during his time with them and was returning to his former home for the first time with Tampa, whom he helped to Super Bowl victory in February.

In an emotional return, the Patriots honoured Brady with a one-minute video of his highlights before the game.

"I am not tearing up," he said after the match at Foxborough. "I already went through all that. It was my home for 20 years. I have the best memories."

Brady threw no interceptions and now has 80,560 total passing yards.

"I can throw a little bit and I am glad I have had some great guys to catch it," added Brady.

"It's is pretty cool. Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible team-mates. Guys did a great job catching the ball for 22 years."