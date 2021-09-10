Last updated on .From the section American Football

Ryan Succop made his only field goal and four extra points.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys in the opening game of the NFL season.

The defending Super Bowl champions clinched a 31-29 victory as Ryan Succop scored a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left.

Tom Brady, 44, threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, in his 300th career regular season start.

"We know that it was far from perfect and we have to get back to work and clean a lot of stuff up," said Brady.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin, fumbled the ball at the goalline five minutes earlier allowing Dallas to stay in the game.

The Cowboys rallied to take a 29-28 lead when Greg Zuerlein hammered a 48-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining before Brady drove the Buccaneers 57 yards on 11 plays to set up Succop's decisive kick.

Godwin's acrobatic, spinning 24-yard catch set up Succop's game-winner in the final seconds.

"Obviously, you never want to put your team in a bad position like that. I was just trying to make a play," said Godwin.

"I've got to hold on to the ball. I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to redeem myself and ultimately help us get a victory."

The Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said: "I'm obviously not pleased with the start of the game; love the finish.

"Our guys are winning. They're going to finish and we're going to win, but we can play better and not put ourselves in that situation."