NFL: New England release quarterback Cam Newton
Last updated on .From the section American Football
Quarterback Cam Newton has been released by the New England Patriots in a surprise move ahead of the new NFL season.
Newton's omission means rookie Mac Jones is likely to be the team's starting quarterback.
The 32-year-old replaced Tom Brady at the Patriots in 2020 after nine years with the Carolina Panthers and had been expected to start the campaign.
Newton told his Instagram followers not to "feel sorry" for him.
"I really appreciate all the love and support during the time, but I must say, please don't feel sorry for me," Newton wrote. "I'm good."
Newton had a mixed debut season with the team last year, and never found the form which saw him win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 2015.
Jones, 22, was chosen by New England with the 15th overall pick in this year's Draft.
