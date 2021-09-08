Watch the NFL on the BBC Preview & highlights: Watch The NFL Show on BBC iPlayer from 22:30 BST on Friday and BBC One at 01:00 on Sunday, then every Saturday night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; plus NFL This Week on Tuesday nights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, starting 14 September at 23:15 Live coverage: Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app every Sunday evening through to Super Bowl 56

It started as a season like no other, yet the NFL's 2020 campaign had a familiar ending with Tom Brady lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Despite joining a new team during a global pandemic, the quarterback, 44, still managed to win a record-extending seventh Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset the Kansas City Chiefs.

And after transforming the Bucs into champions, the NFL's GOAT heads into his 22nd season "really excited to see what our team can become".

Their biggest challenge in the NFC Conference is again set to come from the Green Bay Packers. Last season's Most Valuable Player, Aaron Rodgers, is determined to win a second NFL title after sorting out his differences with the team - for now at least.

In the AFC, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills aim to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reaching a third straight Super Bowl, but could a new-look New England Patriots get back into contention after a dismal first year without Brady?

Fans are back after the pandemic and there's an extra week of action this year, with the regular season being expanded from 16 games to 17. The NFL also returns to London for two games, but it all starts where it left off in Tampa Bay as Brady's Bucs host the Dallas Cowboys on Friday (01:20 BST).

"Every season there's some kind of surprise," says BBC pundit Jason Bell. "I think from a fans' point of view, that's what makes the game so alluring. I'm looking forward to seeing how that shakes out."

What happened with Aaron Rodgers in the off-season?

Green Bay upset Rodgers by selecting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He responded by producing his third MVP season

The biggest story of the off-season was the 'will he, won't he' saga involving Rodgers. Despite Green Bay going within one victory of reaching the Super Bowl the last two seasons, news broke in April that their veteran quarterback wanted to leave. external-link

There was talk of the 37-year-old sitting out the season and sacrificing more than $35m. But come training camp in July, Rodgers reported for duty, explaining he was unhappy with the team management's treatment of players.

The three-time MVP said he considered retiring, but "the fire still burns". So the Packers have agreed for Rodgers to be more involved in team discussions and restructured his contract, making it easier for him to leave next year.

That sets up a potential Last Dance scenario this season - a fact not lost on Rodgers and star receiver Davante Adams, also currently in a contract dispute with Green Bay. During the summer, both players simultaneously posted the same image of former Chicago Bulls stars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on Instagram.

"If this is his last season then we wish him well," says BBC pundit Osi Umenyiora. "He's given every indication he's going to continue giving his all and, as soon as he sets foot on the field, all of that off-season drama dissipates.

"Even though he won last year's MVP award, I think we're going to see him put together a masterpiece of a season. There is no more dangerous player than an Aaron Rodgers who wants to prove a point."

Can Tampa Bay win back-to-back titles?

Tampa Bay beat Green Bay in last season's NFC Championship game to ensure they would become the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

The Bucs then managed to claim another piece of NFL history, becoming the first champions since 1977 to re-sign all 22 Super Bowl starters.

After undergoing knee surgery in the off-season, veteran Brady says he is "able to do some different things this year", but no team has won back-to-back titles since the Brady-led Patriots at the end of the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

"Tampa Bay are the team to beat, everybody's chasing them," says Bell. "But they've brought their entire team back and they're healthy so they can do it.

"It's amazing they made the sacrifices they did to bring everybody back and, because of that, they should start the season fast. We'll see if they can stay healthy and if that defence can be as effective as last year."

A 'retooled, revamped New England'

Without Brady, the Patriots ended last season with a losing record (7-9) for the first time since 2000.

With the talent on his roster having gradually dwindled, six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick brought in a dozen players in free agency. "They've spent some money," adds Bell. "And they don't do that!"

Mac Jones then became the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Patriots since Brady's predecessor Drew Bledsoe in 1993, and the rookie did enough in pre-season to be named their 2021 starter, with Cam Newton released on cut-down day.

"This is a new era for the Pats," says Umenyiora. "Last year was a bridge with Cam Newton, but now they've gone with a guy they believe can eventually be as good as Brady and they've surrounded him with the weapons to be able to do that.

"This is a retooled, revamped New England, led by the NFL's best head coach ever. They're going to be back among the contenders."

Rookies set to star as NFL makes London return

Jones was one of five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 draft, and all five could start during their rookie season.

The top two picks - Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) - are certain starters and set to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month with international games back after the pandemic.

The Jets face the Atlanta Falcons on 10 October before the Jaguars take on the Miami Dolphins on 17 October.

Fellow rookies Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) and Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers) are pushing for selection, while Drew Brees' retirement means the New Orleans Saints have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2006 in Jameis Winston.

And Bell tips Matt Stafford to be an MVP contender with the Los Angeles Rams, who traded fellow quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Stafford.

SoFi Stadium: Look at the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers new stadium

Having opened in 2020, two stadiums will have fans at NFL games for the first time. The Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Baltimore Ravens to their 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday (01:15 BST), while the SoFi Stadium is the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

The world's most expensive arena at $5bn, it holds 70,000 and hosts the Rams' game with the Bears on Monday (01:20). It is also where the 2021 season comes to an end, with Super Bowl 56 being held there on 13 February 2022.

