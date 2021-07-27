Last updated on .From the section American Football

Last season's NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers looks set to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 after reporting for the start of training camp.

Rodgers, 37, missed a mandatory minicamp in June after reportedly saying he wants to leave external-link having become disgruntled with team management.

But the veteran quarterback arrived back at Lambeau Field on Tuesday.

He has three years left on his contract and, according to the NFL website, external-link a reworked deal is near completion.

According to ESPN, external-link both parties have agreed to void the final year of Rodgers' contract for 2023 and accepted terms that would allow the three-time MVP to leave after the 2021 season, if he wished.

Rodgers has spent his entire 16-year career with the Packers, helping them win the Super Bowl at the end of the 2010 season.

But that is his only Super Bowl appearance, with Green Bay going within one win of the NFL showpiece in four of the last seven seasons.

Rodgers looked in relaxed mood as he returned from his extended break with long hair, wearing sunglasses, flip-flops and a t-shirt featuring The Office star Brian Baumgartner.

It is the first time Green Bay's talisman has been with the team since they lost last season's NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 24 January.

Team executives addressed shareholders at Lambeau Field on Monday and Packers president Mark Murphy said: "We want him back, we're committed to him for 2021 and beyond. We're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him."

General manager Brian Gutekunst added: "We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues he raised this off-season, and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution."