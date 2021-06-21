Jaylen Twyman: Minnesota Vikings rookie expected to make full recovery after being shot
Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in Washington DC on Monday.
The 21-year-old, one of several victims wounded, was shot four times while in a car, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.
Twyman was the Vikings' sixth-round pick in the NFL draft in April, signing a four-year rookie deal.
Rosenhaus told ESPN that Twyman, who was in Washington visiting family, will not need surgery.
"They are all flesh wounds, superficial wounds," Rosenhaus told NFL.com.
"I spoke to him, I spoke to his family - they're all at the hospital. He's expected to make a full recovery.
"He walked himself into the hospital. He was an innocent bystander in a car - wrong place, wrong time.
"They did X-rays, there are no broken bones, no ligament damage. I spoke to his father, he's going to be OK."
In a statement, the Vikings said: "We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery."