Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jaylen Twyman was the 199th pick overall in the 2021 NFL draft

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in Washington DC on Monday.

The 21-year-old, one of several victims wounded, was shot four times while in a car, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Twyman was the Vikings' sixth-round pick in the NFL draft in April, signing a four-year rookie deal.

Rosenhaus told ESPN external-link that Twyman, who was in Washington visiting family, will not need surgery.

"They are all flesh wounds, superficial wounds," Rosenhaus told NFL.com external-link .

"I spoke to him, I spoke to his family - they're all at the hospital. He's expected to make a full recovery.

"He walked himself into the hospital. He was an innocent bystander in a car - wrong place, wrong time.

"They did X-rays, there are no broken bones, no ligament damage. I spoke to his father, he's going to be OK."

In a statement, the Vikings said: "We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery."