There were four London games in 2019, with two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two at Wembley

The NFL will return to London in 2021, with two games played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October.

The Atlanta Falcons will host the New York Jets on Sunday, 10 October (14:30 BST) before Jacksonville Jaguars face Miami Dolphins the following Sunday.

London has hosted 28 games since 2007, but all of 2020's games were played in the United States due to the pandemic.

Fans will be able to see the first two picks in this year's draft in Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence and Jets' Zach Wilson.

"We expect these games to be a celebration of our sport," said Christopher Halpin, NFL executive vice-president - chief strategy & growth officer.

The Jaguars will be playing their eighth home game in London, while the Dolphins will play in the UK for the fifth time, with the Falcons and Jets both appearing in their second London game.