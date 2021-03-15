Last updated on .From the section American Football

Four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski looks set to follow quarterback Tom Brady in signing a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The tight end, 31, has agreed a one-year deal worth up to $10m (£7.24m), according to the NFL Network. external-link

Gronkowski came out of retirement last April to link up with Brady at the Bucs and the ex-New England Patriots team-mates helped them win Super Bowl 55.

Brady, 43, announced last Friday he had signed a contract extension.

"We're keeping the band together," the seven-time Super Bowl winner tweeted. external-link

The Bucs have also retained wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David, with outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett set to follow.

After being drafted by New England in 2010, Gronkowski won three Super Bowls in nine seasons with the Patriots and retired after helping them beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

Brady ended his glittering 20-year spell in New England to move to Florida last year and his presence in Tampa Bay was enough to lure Gronkowski back after a year out, during which he had brief stints in WWE and television.

After easing back into the rigours of the NFL with seven touchdowns in 2020's regular season, 'Gronk' scored two TDs as the Bucs upset the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55.

Brady and Gronkowski have now connected for five passing touchdowns in Super Bowls, passing Joe Montana and Jerry Rice (four) for the most in Super Bowl history.