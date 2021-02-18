Last updated on .From the section American Football

The two top College Football teams had been scheduled to play at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 28 August

The annual American Football College Classic game in Dublin has been switched to the US for a second successive year because of Covid-19.

Illinois were scheduled to face Nebraska at Aviva Stadium on 28 August but the game will instead take place at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Last year, the game between Navy and Notre Dame was moved to Annapolis.

The latest announcement following talks between the universities, the Irish Government and medical authorities.

This summer's game was scheduled to bring 25,000 US visitors to Dublin and organisers said it would have boosted the Irish economy to the tune of 70m Euro in normal circumstances.

A statement said the universities remain committed to returning to play in Dublin at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Whilst today's announcement is another difficult blow for the Irish hospitality and tourism industry, as organisers, we are fully engaged with our stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic and remain hopeful, that with the right support, we will be in a position to re-launch the Aer Lingus College Football five-game Series in the coming months," said Padraic O'Kane, director of Irish American Events Ltd.

"We are determined to start the series at the Aviva Stadium in 2022."

Ticketholders will be contacted by their purchase provider in the coming days.