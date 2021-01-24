Last updated on .From the section American Football

Mike Evans' touchdown gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the lead after only four minutes and they were never behind against the Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to reach their first Super Bowl in 18 seasons.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, was instrumental as Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and Cameron Brate all scored, with Leonard Fournette adding a rushing touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers also threw three touchdown passes as the Packers fought back, but the Buccaneers held on to seal a thrilling 31-26 victory.

The Buccaneers will face either reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills, who play in the AFC Championship game in Sunday's second match.

Super Bowl 55 will take place on 7 February at the Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium. It will be the first time a team have played in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, only 22,000 people will be at the match, with 7,500 places reserved for health care workers, who have been given free tickets.

More to follow.