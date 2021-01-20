Last updated on .From the section American Football

Philip Rivers spent 17 seasons in the NFL

Philip Rivers has announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NFL.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who spent 16 seasons with the Chargers franchise, is ranked fifth on the NFL's all-time passing list with 63,440 yards.

Rivers ended his career on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts worth $25m (£18.3m) but will now move into coaching at a high school team.

"I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season," said Rivers.

"Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person. Thanks to the support staff.

"I appreciate the opposing defences making it challenging physically and mentally every week. I also enjoyed the banter. I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing."

Rivers sits behind Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in the NFL's all-time passing list.

His mark of 421 touchdown passes also sees him fifth behind the same four players, who all won the Super Bowl while Rivers did not.