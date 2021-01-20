NFL play-offs on the BBC Watch the NFL Show on Saturday night from 23:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online. Follow live text commentary from 20:05 GMT on Sunday, plus watch video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Sunday, 24 January - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers, live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (from 20:00) Sunday, 24 January - Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs, live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (from 23:30)

It's the Championship weekend of the NFL play-offs as four teams compete to reach Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, 7 February.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have made the predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship games.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did best.

Sunday: AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Jason: I'm going with the Chiefs, especially if they have their quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field. I liked the way the Bills played (against the Baltimore Ravens) but they threw the ball a lot, they couldn't establish the run. I don't think they can do that against Tyrann Mathieu and his ball skills on that Kansas City defence.

Osi: When you look at what the Buffalo Bills have been able to do, nobody thought they were going to be this good. Offensively they have got Josh Allen, he's got the big arm and mobility. Stefon Diggs, they've got a pretty decent running game. The defence is coming after the quarterback recently. I'm thinking the Kansas City Chiefs to win this game here, ending the Bills' fantastic season.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please click here to vote.

Sunday: NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers

Jason: I'm going to have to go with Green Bay. They are at home but that's not the only reason, it's because they are balanced on offence. Their run-pass game is married to each other, it is efficient and effective and Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. He is so chilled back there. That dude looks like he's on the beach having a mai tai, I can't believe the level of confidence he is playing with.

Osi: Green Bay are a very balanced football team and Rodgers is playing out of his mind right now, but I'm going to have to got with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is something sneaky about this team, there is something about Tom Brady having been in this situation so many times before. I feel like he's going to be able to pull this team through.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Watch The NFL Show on Saturday, 24 January at 23:40 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer