Last updated on .From the section American Football

Sarah Thomas became the NFL's first full-time female official in 2015

NFL referee Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl in the 55th edition on 7 February.

In 2019, Thomas became the first woman to officiate an NFL play-off game, four years after she became the league's first full-time female official.

The 47-year-old will be the Super Bowl's down judge with Carl Cheffers refereeing the game in Tampa, Florida.

"Sarah Thomas has made history again," said NFL executive vice-president Troy Vincent.

"Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honour."

The line-up for this year's Super Bowl will be decided on Sunday, when the Green Bay Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the conference championships.