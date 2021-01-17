Last updated on .From the section American Football

Patrick Mahomes scored one touchdown and threw for another, but then had to leave the field because of concussion in the third quarter

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs moved into the AFC Championship game as they narrowly defeated the Cleveland Browns 22-17.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran in a one-yard touchdown and then found Travis Kelce, who added a 20-yard score as the hosts led 19-3 at half-time.

Jarvis Landry scored a touchdown for the Browns, before Mahomes was ruled out with concussion after a heavy hit.

Kareem Hunt's touchdown brought the Browns close, but the Chiefs held on.

Mahomes had been in top form early on as the Chiefs looked to be easing through to a championship game against the Buffalo Bills on 24 January.

But he was then noticeably struggling with a toe injury in the second quarter and then in the third he was tackled by the Browns' Mack Wilson, with Mahomes' helmet hitting the ground.

When he tried to get to his feet, Mahomes' legs were unsteady and he had to be helped by his team-mates before he was then ruled out for the rest of the game through the concussion protocols.

The Chiefs will now be hoping he is fit enough to play in the AFC Championship game.

For most of the second half, the Chiefs relied on back-up quarterback Chad Henne and, although he threw one interception, he did complete six of his eight passes as the Chiefs advanced.

