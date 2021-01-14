NFL predictions: Can the Buccaneers beat the Saints at the third attempt?

It's the second weekend of the NFL play-offs as eight teams compete to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out three games to keep your eye on during divisional round weekend.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did best.

Sunday: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Jason: We've got the game of the week here. I'm going with Lamar Jackson but it isn't all about Lamar and the Ravens, it's about that defence. This is going to be a battle and could go any way but I'm going with the Ravens.

Osi: I agree. The Baltimore Ravens have had to overcome so much adversity to get where they are right now and the Buffalo Bills' incredible season comes to an end. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson run away with this one.

Sunday: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Jason: I think Kansas City are going to come out fast and score points. I like what the Browns have done getting to this point but the Chiefs are the best team in the AFC right now.

Osi: The Cleveland Browns have had a fantastic season, the best they have had in a very, very long time. Unfortunately for them they are going up against the best team in football, the Kansas City Chiefs. I think the Chiefs are going to have a very big victory coming off their two bye weeks.

Monday: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason: I'm excited to see these two quarterbacks go head to head. Tom Brady and Drew Brees - these guys know it all! I'm going with the Saints as they are at home and I love the way they are operating, especially on defence. I expect this to be a battle but hopefully Drew Brees comes away victorious.

Osi: It's the battle of the 40-year-old quarterbacks. I can't wait to watch this one but I'm going with the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. This is because the New Orleans Saints have already beaten this team twice and I'm not sure they are going to be able to do it a third time. New Orleans have had a fantastic season but I think Tampa Bay throw that monkey off their back and they get the win here.

