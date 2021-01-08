Last updated on .From the section American Football

NFL predictions: Can the Baltimore Ravens get revenge against the Tennessee Titans?

It's the first weekend of the NFL play-offs as 12 teams compete to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out three games to keep your eye on during wildcard weekend.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did best.

Sunday: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

Jason: I'm going for the Saints. They'll want to have Alvin Kamara back, but they'll have enough all-around to win this game.

Osi: I think the New Orleans Saints are going to win, they are going to dominate this football game.

Sunday: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Jason: Are you ready for some physical football? I'm going with Baltimore but it's going to be tight.

Osi: The Titans won the last game with the Ravens and they beat them in the play-offs last year, so the Ravens will be out for revenge, and I think they'll get it.

Monday: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Jason: I'm going with the Steelers. If 'Big Ben' (Roethlisberger) can throw the ball vertically down the field he can open up the rest of the offence.

Osi: I agree with you. The Steelers have been through a slump, but they are going to bounce back right here.

