Last updated on .From the section American Football

Callie Brownson became the first woman to serve as a positional coach in an NFL game earlier this season

The NFL is set for another first this weekend as there will be female coaches on each sideline for a play-off match.

Washington will be helped by full-year coaching intern Jennifer King as the post-season begins on Saturday.

They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the only NFL team with two female coaches - assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar.

Six of the league's eight female coaches will feature in the play-offs.

King is the first black woman to coach in the NFL and early this season was part of the first league game to feature female coaches on opposing sidelines and a female official. external-link

That day Washington faced the Cleveland Browns, whose chief of staff is Callie Brownson, and the Browns went on to end the league's longest active play-off drought.

This season Brownson also became the first woman to serve as a positional coach in an NFL game, when the tight ends coach was absent following the birth of his first child.

Completing the female coaching contingent in the NFL's post-season are Chelsea Romero, the Los Angeles Rams' strength and conditioning coach, and Cristi Bartlett, assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Tennessee Titans.

Their teams will be competing to reach Super Bowl 55 in Tampa on Sunday, 7 February.

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers' offensive assistant Katie Sowers became the first woman and openly gay coach to coach at a Super Bowl.