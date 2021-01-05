Last updated on .From the section American Football

Head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for Covid-19 alongside four unnamed coaches and players

Follow the NFL on the BBC Watch the NFL Show every Saturday night on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Follow live text commentary every Sunday night and video clips, analysis and highlights during the week.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will miss his side's first play-off game for 18 years after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Browns, who face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, also closed their training facility on Tuesday.

Stefanski, two unnamed coaches and two players were found to have the virus at the NFL club.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will lead the Browns as head coach while Stefanski self isolates.

In a statement, the Browns said their training facility is closed "while contact tracing is taking place".

The coronavirus setback comes just a day after the team secured a play-off spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the final day of the regular season.

"The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority," said the Browns in a statement.