Last updated on .From the section American Football

Follow the NFL on the BBC Watch the NFL Show every Saturday night on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Follow live text commentary every Sunday night and video clips, analysis and highlights during the week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers have sacked their head coaches following the end of the regular NFL season.

The Jaguars dismissed Doug Marrone - who led them to the AFC Championship game in 2017 - after one win in their 16 games, the worst record in 2020.

The Chargers will also move for a new boss after Anthony Lynn paid the price for two consecutive losing campaigns.

Those sackings came after the New York Jets fired head coach Adam Gase.

Whoever is appointed by the Jaguars would be taking charge of the team with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who is also searching for a new general manager, said: "I'll always appreciate Doug's passion, grit and class, and I'm confident he will enjoy success in the next chapter of his career.

"The quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded."

On Lynn's dismissal after 5-11 and 7-9 records in 2019 and 2020, Chargers owner Dean Spanos said: "This is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations."