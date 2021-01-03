Last updated on .From the section American Football

Cleveland Browns celebrate MJ Stewart's interception

The Cleveland Browns have secured a play-off spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the final day of the regular season.

Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry each ran for a touchdown and Baker Mayfield threw for another.

It ended the NFL's longest active post-season drought.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans also qualified for the play-offs, which start on Saturday.

The Browns, three years after an 0-16 campaign, withstood a disrupted week of preparation with their training facility closed for three of the past four days because of Covid-19 issues.

"We wanted this. I could see that determination," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It's not over. We've got work left to do. I like how this team responds when their back is up against the wall."

Lamar Jackson threw for 113 yards and three touchdowns and ran 11 times for 97 yards as Baltimore beat Cincinnati 38-3 to clinch an American Conference wildcard spot.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons while JK Dobbins ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the emphatic Ravens victory.

The Titans, who played later at Houston, secured a play-off spot when the Miami Dolphins were beaten 56-26 at Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans became the first player in NFL history to top 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons when he exceeded the mark in the first quarter of Sunday's 44-27 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.