NFL: Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title for first time in 25 years
Last updated on .From the section American Football
|Follow the NFL on the BBC
|Watch The NFL Show every Saturday night on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
|Follow live text commentary every Sunday from 17:45 GMT and video clips, analysis and highlights during the week.
The Buffalo Bills became the fifth team to book a place in the NFL play-offs after clinching their first division title since 1995.
Quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others as the Bills won 48-19 at the Denver Broncos to move to an 11-3 record.
That clinched the AFC East title with two games of the regular season left.
The New England Patriots, six-time Super Bowl champions, have won the AFC East in 16 of the past 17 years.
Under head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have now reached the play-offs in three out of four years, having ended their 17-year play-off drought in 2017.
- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hopes he has helped change the game
- NFL predictions: Can Washington continue hot streak against Seattle?
Only Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes have more touchdown passes this season than Allen, who now has 30.
The 24-year-old completed 28 of 40 attempts against Denver for 359 passing yards and rushed for 33, while Stefon Diggs had 11 receptions for 147 yards.
Devin Singletary also ran for a touchdown while Jerry Hughes had a fumble recovery for another score as the Broncos slipped to 5-9.
The Bills have won all four games since having a bye in week 11 and follow the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints in securing a place in the post-season.
- Missed Match of the Day? Stream all the goals and highlights from Saturday's Premier League action now