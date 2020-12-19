Last updated on .From the section American Football

Josh Allen now has 30 touchdown passes for the season - the same as he managed in his first two seasons in the NFL combined

The Buffalo Bills became the fifth team to book a place in the NFL play-offs after clinching their first division title since 1995.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others as the Bills won 48-19 at the Denver Broncos to move to an 11-3 record.

That clinched the AFC East title with two games of the regular season left.

The New England Patriots, six-time Super Bowl champions, have won the AFC East in 16 of the past 17 years.

Under head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have now reached the play-offs in three out of four years, having ended their 17-year play-off drought in 2017.

Only Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes have more touchdown passes this season than Allen, who now has 30.

The 24-year-old completed 28 of 40 attempts against Denver for 359 passing yards and rushed for 33, while Stefon Diggs had 11 receptions for 147 yards.

Devin Singletary also ran for a touchdown while Jerry Hughes had a fumble recovery for another score as the Broncos slipped to 5-9.

The Bills have won all four games since having a bye in week 11 and follow the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints in securing a place in the post-season.