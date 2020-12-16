NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week 15 matches

The NFL season rolls on and it's time once again to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 15.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Jason: Osi, I'm putting it on the line. I'm going with the Washington Football Team and it's because of that defensive line. Will they have success with Chase Young getting after Russell Wilson? I'm not sure how this is going to pan out but I'm going with them, they are hot right now.

Osi: They are hot right now but I'm going with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks to win this game.

Sunday: Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints

Jason: It's hard when the Saints come off a loss, and they are at home, but I'm going with the Chiefs. They can score points in bunches and Travis Kelce is having an unbelievable year.

Osi: Yes, they are. Patrick Mahomes is having a fantastic year - he's the MVP of the season for me. I'm going with the Kansas City Chiefs over the New Orleans Saints here. Taysom Hill is having an up-and-down season so far and I think the Chiefs will put him to rest.

Sunday: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Jason: I love Deshaun Watson and of course I love the Texans but I've got to go with the Colts. They are playing well and have found their running game and that defence with DeForest Buckner, they can get after the quarterback.

Osi: DeForest Buckner is an outstanding defensive lineman and I'm going with the Colts over the Houston Texans, who do have a superstar at the quarterback position in Deshaun Watson, but he's not going to be able to overcome Indianapolis. The Colts will get the win.

